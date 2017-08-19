Washington column for August 17

Veteran White House security official headlines ‘Second Friday’

Given an expected large turnout, the Second Friday series talk by former White House National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure Protection and Counterterrorism Richard A. Clarke, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m., has been moved to the Little Washington Theatre rather than the county library.

Clarke served as the national security honcho in no less than four White House administrations — Reagan, Bush I, Clinton, W — and he wrote the #1 bestseller, “Against All Enemies,” which was a behind-the-scenes look at counter-terrorism and how the U.S. government became involved in Iraq. The New York Times called it “a heart-stopping account of the turmoil inside the White House on the morning of September 11.”

Clarke these days is CEO of Good Harbor Security Risk Management, which advises companies and governments on cyber security. He served for thirty years in the United States government, including an unprecedented ten continuous years as a White House official, serving three consecutive presidents. In the White House he was Special Assistant to the President for Global Affairs, Special Advisor to the President for Cyberspace, and National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism.

Prior to his White House years, he served as a diplomat, including as assistant Secretary of State and held other positions in the State Department and the Pentagon for twenty years.

Since leaving government in 2003, Mr. Clarke has served as an on-air consultant for ABC News for ten years, taught at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government for five years, and written eight books, both fiction and non-fiction.

His newest book, “Warnings: Finding Cassandras to Stop Catastrophes,” was released in May 2017. In addition to his work at Good Harbor, he served or currently serves in several advisory or board capacities: member, President Obama’s Review Group on Intelligence and Communications Technology (NSA review group); co-chairman, Virginia Cyber Security Commission; member, New York Governor Cuomo’s Cyber Security Advisory Board; chairman of the board of governors, Middle East Institute; member, board of directors of Bit9; and, member, board of directors of Nok Nok Labs.

The talk is free. All are welcome. For more information, call 301-246-0022.

Retired teachers

The Rappahannock County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept, 11, 2017 at the Washington Baptist Church. The business meeting will be followed by a tour of the Jones farm.

This group is open to any individual who has retired from a school system, including cafeteria staff, bus drivers, nurses, as well as teachers and administrators. Meetings are held four times a year on the second Monday of September, November, April, and May. Scholarships from the association are awarded to seniors who are pursuing a career in education.

After the November business meeting there will be a visit to the RappU facility located in Sperryville.

New members are invited to consider joining the RCRTA. For more information, please contact Linda Brosgol at 635-2783.

RHS presentation

The public is invited to the annual membership meeting of the Rappahannock Historical Society, to be followed by a presentation on World War I and the involvement of Rappahannock County soldiers who were members of the 116th Infantry. The presentation will be given by Jimmy Kilbourne and Rick Potter, of the 116th Infantry Regiment Foundation and Museum.

“We encourage descendants of Rappahannock County’s WWI soldiers to attend and share information/documents with us,” says the society.

The meeting and presentation will take place Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. at Washington Town Hall, 485 Gay Street. Refreshments will be served. A $10 donation is suggested, which will be shared with the 116th Infantry Regiment Foundation and Museum.

