BizRapp mission embraces marketing, education

Photo by John McCaslin

Businesses of Rappahannock has a new leader in Theresa Wood, who is best known as director of the Little Washington Film Festival. A grass-fed beef farmer, among other businesses, Wood replaces Jason Brady of Union Bank, who stepped down after several years in the top post.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve you and the businesses of Rappahannock County,” Wood wrote to business owners. “Your board of directors is committed to developing and delivering programs that provide economic growth opportunities as well as being a resource to the community of Rappahannock and its visitors.”

Wood says the all-volunteer committee has developed a new mission statement, which she calls “clear and concise, with a meaningful purpose to further all businesses in our county: Promote, Advocate, Educate, Appreciate.”

Promote: The board will provide networking, advertising, education, and social opportunities for members. It will also support collaborative efforts with neighboring counties and look for new ways to promote businesses in Rappahannock, including digital and print marketing opportunities and a monthly spotlight on local businesses, both in print and online.

Advocate: The board will keep members informed of upcoming county meetings, especially related to local businesses and/or tourism, while striving to provide a conduit for information flow between businesses and county government.

Educate: The board will develop an annual plan for providing educational opportunities for members, including working with RappU on an inaugural class this autumn.

Appreciate: “Rappahannock is a county of seemingly endless beauty and we want to help preserve that beauty and the rural qualities, which make Rappahannock a designation of choice for thousands of visitors each year,” says Wood. “We will strive to support businesses in a way that protects and appreciates the natural beauty of our county.”

Besides Wood, the board includes officers Jan Makela (vice president), Bernie Olsen (secretary), Sheila Whaley (Flint Hill chair), Tobey Wheelock (Washington chair) and Robert Archer (Sperryville chair).