Foothills Forum Special Reports

Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in partnership with the Rappahannock News. Here’s our work so far:

1.

Foothills Forum Survey:

Life in the Jewel of Virginia

By CHRISTOPHER CONNELL

Part 1: Survey reveals what matters most to Rapp residents: Privacy, beauty, family farms – and internet and cell service

An unprecedented survey mailed to every household in Rappahannock County found that respondents treasure the beauty that surrounds them, the privacy they enjoy in one of Virginia’s least populated and unspoiled places, and the spirit of volunteerism that has neighbor helping neighbor.

But most who responded to the survey are open to some changes. They see a crying need for better cellphone and internet service, no longer frills but essentials that affect safety, children’s education and, increasingly, people’s livelihoods. As one resident put it, “We need to catch up to Third World countries.” Full story

Related stories

• Editorial: The Foothills survey • Opinion: ‘The voice of the people’ • Perspective: How much do we care?

Part 2: A rural life challenged: Unspoiled Rappahannock confronts spotty cellphones, aging population, fire and rescue services, taxes

Something went terribly awry on that autumn Saturday morning as two maintenance men cleared brush on Juba Mountain Road. The sharp blade on Richard Allen Brown’s trimmer hit something and slashed the back of his leg, severing an artery. His co-worker tried to fashion a tourniquet and then, because his cellphone had no reception, frantically ran a half-mile uphill to the nearest house to call for an ambulance from a land line.

The Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad arrived eight minutes after the call. Two other companies responded as well and a medevac helicopter was called, all too late for the 67-year-old Sperryville man, an avid hunter and fisherman whose family said he “just loved to make people laugh.” Full story

Part 3: Frozen in time? Rappahannock looks to preserve its vistas and way of life

Folks who’ve never stepped foot in Rappahannock may have seen it. In nighttime photos taken from space, the county is one of those few, conspicuous dark spots amid a blaze of yellow lights illuminating the East Coast from Miami to Maine.

Just about everyone wants to keep it that way. Full story

Foothills Forum | Every Voice at the Table Foothills Forum is tackling the need for more fact-based, in-depth coverage of the issues we care about in Rappahannock County. We’re a nonprofit, independent group promoting community engagement, research and solutions. We invite every voice to the table. Why? Because a more informed, engaged community makes better choices and decisions for the long term. We’ve surveyed the county, asking people what they think about our future. In the coming months we’ll continue to host forums and gather further research, publishing the results via an agreement with Rappahannock Media (Rappahannock News, Culpeper Times, the Piedmont Lifestyle magazines and the Piedmont Virginian and their online sites). There’s room at the table for every voice. More at foothills-forum.org

2.

Rappahannock’s Digital Dilemma

By RANDY RIELAND

Part 1: How topography, density and chance combined to limit local connection choices

It wasn’t supposed to work out this way.

Five years ago, when Rappahannock County’s Board of Supervisors approved a plan from AT&T to build three new cellphone towers and add antennas to two other ones owned by Sprint, it seemed as if the county was about to take a step forward in shrinking its dead zone — the sections with little or no cell phone or internet broadband service.

But those towers never happened. Full story

Part 2: More smoke, less signal. In lieu of cell and broadband connectivity, students, visitors, responders and workers plug into some creative solutions

In Rappahannock County, there’s always a workaround.

It’s the sheriff’s deputies knowing where they need to drive if they have to make a cell phone call while on duty. Or it’s the kids without a broadband connection at home heading over to the parking lot outside the county library so they can use its Wi-Fi to do their homework. Or it’s B&B owners telling their guests to confirm any reservations, directions or last-minute details of their visits here before they enter the county. Full story

Related stories

• Public forum: ‘To just plow through . . . would be a mistake’ • To be young, and offline, in Rappahannock • Cellphones and cancer? There’s no definitive answer

Part 3: Embrace change? No. Adapt to it? Possibly. A look at possible next steps — and some already being taken, here and elsewhere — toward improving rural connectivity

A little more than a year ago, close to 100 people showed up at Rappahannock County High School, hoping to get a glimpse of the county’s future.

They were there for an event billed as a “Broadband Forum,” and onstage was an impressive lineup of federal, state and county officials. One speaker after another expounded on how important a broadband connection to the internet had become, how it’s now integrated into farming and health care, business and education. Full story

Related story

• Editorial: So let’s find a unique solution

3.

The Land, a Plan, a Future.

By RANDY RIELAND

Part 1: As the county prepares to adopt minor changes to its Comprehensive Plan, major challenges remain to the delicate balance that keeps Rappahannock unique.

Sometime in the next few months, Rappahannock’s Planning Commission, then its Board of Supervisors, will sign off on the latest revisions to the county’s Comprehensive Plan. The revisions are expected to be relatively minor, just as they have been for most of the updates since the document was written almost 40 years ago.

That would seem to suggest that the plan and its vision are as sound as ever, that not all that much has changed in Rappahannock since the 1980s. That’s partly true. There’s still no franchise store or fast food place on Route 211, still no sprawling subdivisions fouling the Piedmont, still no stop light.

But no change? Hardly. Full story

Part 2: Questions (and pivots?) along the county’s road ahead. How much change in an era of shifting economic forces?

It happened almost five months ago, but people still talk about the End of Oktoberfest event outside the Pen Druid brewery in Sperryville.

There were no live bands and no food trucks, two staples of a typical beer festival. All that was offered, really, was beer and food. Local food. Full story

4.

A Troubling Diagnosis

By RANDY RIELAND

Part 1: In Rappahannock, health care headaches for an aging community

It’s a rainy summer afternoon, and about a dozen of the regulars at the Rappahannock Senior Center in Scrabble are gathered around a table for an after-lunch conversation. The subject is health care, but not the details of contentious legislation, nor comparisons of personal aches and pains and bodies gone wrong.

Many in the room have spent much, if not all, of their lives in Rappahannock. They understand why people love its open spaces. But they also now know something else about it.

It can be a hard place to grow old. Full story

Related story

• Next generation doctor: Helping to give people a better life

Part 2: To the Rescue? As Rappahannock’s population gets older, so do the volunteers who handle its medical emergencies

J. B. Carter still remembers a particular middle-of-the-night conversation.

Carter, who’s been chief of the fire and rescue squad in Amissville for 25 years, had roused himself out of bed that night in response to an emergency call from Sperryville. He rushed to the station, and, with another crew member, jumped into an ambulance and raced down 211.

When they arrived at the caller’s home, he was asked, angrily, what had taken them so long.

Carter started to explain that he had been asleep, that he and the crew had had to drive in from Amissville.

“You’re getting paid!” the woman snapped.

“No, ma’am,” he responded, “I’m not getting paid to do this. I’m volunteer.”

“So, where are the paid people?”

“There are no paid people.” Full story

Part 3: Care tactics. The Rappahannock community takes on an uncertain future, where the health of most of its residents is more likely to get worse than better

It’s a short loop around the main shelf in the Rappahannock Food Pantry — probably fewer than 50 steps — but in that tiny trip, a lot of ground is covered.

It’s a simple exchange, but one that opens up possibilities. And, it’s built around the kind of connection at the heart of many of the volunteer operations that help boost the health and well-being of Rappahannock residents, a role that will become more critical as the county ages.

“So much of this,” said Forbes, “is about trust.” Full story

Related stories

• No opioid deaths here yet • Finding help: A guide to local service organizations • Alternative medicine: An opportunity for patients to be seen and heard

Find out more about Foothills here