Arts, nature-based school gets new staff, transportation

Hearthstone School announces new services and staff for the 2017-2018 school year. A second van will allow students from Front Royal and Culpeper to attend the Sperryville school more easily. In addition, two new staff members, Gwynnavier Jones of Luray and Trevor Pennington of Sperryville, have been hired to teach first and second grade and middle school respectively.

Jones received her Associates degree in elementary education through Lord Fairfax Community College. She went on to get a BFA in painting and K-12 art education from James Madison University. A fitness and nutrition expert, she is an also entrepreneur, outdoor education specialist, triathlete and mother of three teenagers living in Luray.

Pennington obtained his Bachelors of Arts in History at the University of Mary Washington and is currently finishing up his Masters at the University of Marburg in Germany where he is studying Literature and Cultural Studies. He has taught English and world culture to middle and high school students in Germany and ran a middle school program for seven years through Culpeper Baptist Church. He has taught middle school children gardening, cross-country running, hiking, and poetry. Currently living in Sperryville, he is an avid outdoorsman and athlete (also a triathlete).

Hearthstone is a Waldorf-inspired, parent cooperative founded in 1996. Teaching to the heart, the hands and the head, the Sperryville school borders and makes frequent use of Shenandoah National Park. It has been a leader in arts-based, nature-based, expeditionary learning, hands-on, individualized, holistic, inquiry-driven education, as well as income-based tuition. The school offers classes for homeschoolers, as well. Students have gone on to Stanford, University of Texas, University of Virginia, James Madison University, Prescott College and University of Arizona. For more information, call 540-987-9212.