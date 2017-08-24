Courthouse Row

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Aug. 1-18:

Piedmont

Apple Hill Bakery LLC to 15 Main Street LLC, 0.2376 acres, $150,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38A-1-14

Gregg Schultz and Joseph Riddle to Robert Guitteau Jr., and Marta S. Castiglione, husband and wife, 2 lots, $70,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 37-21K

Stonewall-Hawthorne

Kenneth F. McCrohan, successor co-trustee of the Kevin Francis McCrohan Revocable Living Trust, 4 parcels, $650,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-3

Robert S. Matthews, III to Robert S. Matthews, III and Deborah Thomas, 1.2655 acres, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 56-56

Wakefield

Rocio S. Rincon and Hector Rincon Sr., to Juan Jose Alberto and Maria Del Carmen Alberto, husband and wife, 24.2744 acres, $285,000, general warranty, tax map 2-5

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Gerrit DeWitt, Boston, replace transfer switch to generator, $1,668