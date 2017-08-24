Down Memory Lane

Oct. 14, 1998

Anita Ashby recently joined her mother Brenda Hensley at Brenda’s Hair Care Cabin located at the former Toll House at 12717 Lee Highway. The attractive brunette possesses an engaging smile and friendly manner that puts one immediately at ease.

Mother and daugher like to think of themselves as a team and judging from their lively repartee, working together is something they obviously enjoy.

Ashby enjoys working with younger people. She likes to do some of the popular, trendier styles like braiding, coloring and hair painting. She is a beautician who says she especially likes working with long hair. Also, she does a variety of permanents including her specially, the spiral perm.

Hensley is celebrating her fourth anniversary at the shop on Lee Highway. The shop offers a variety of hair and beauty treatments for men and women.

Plans for the future include opening the upstairs as a spa to include manicures, waxing and tanning beds.

Oh Joy. Imagine a computer problem that searches through virtually millions of colors, finds harmonious color groups and then places them into any drawing, painting or editing program. One will be on the market and the writer of this innovative software is none other than local artist and color scientist, Joy Turner Luke.

Luke applied her technical knowledge of the color world to a user-friendly and immensely practical tool. “Color Cleaver” presents a new way for artists, designers and even amateurs to work with color. It presents the once flat color wheel three dimensionally, like a sphere, and can be scrolled through to change a color in hue, value or purity.

What is remarkable about her software is that literally any color can be found. Then harmonious groups can be chosen from planes or slices of the color sphere, and those colors can be intermixed or adjusted. These are color sequences found naturally in nature, not colors created by mixing paints or dyes. Most importantly for commercial uses, each individual color comes with an internationally recognized, scientifically coded number that can be used to reproduce it accurately in paint, dye or ink.

Jan. 20, 1976

A conflict between the Rappahannock Sheriff’s office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney over law enforcement practices and allegedly excessive mileage charges came out in the open at last Friday’s special meeting of the Board of Supervisors, after discussion in a previous executive session.

Under state law, it is the responsibility of the Commonwealth’s Attorney to advise the Board of Supervisors on any payments from the county that he deems unjust or improper. George Davis exercised this obligation and advised the Supervisors against paying a specific mileage charge from one of the Rappahannock Sheriff’s deputies, and then held up the December mileage checks for all four of the county deputies.

After an earlier executive session, the Supervisors voted to disallow a mileage reimbursement to Martin Orfila for an approximately 500 mile trip to investigate the rustling of a bull from the Flint Hill area in November.

Sheriff William Buntin had instructed the deputy to go to Pennsylvania, believing that the bull had been taken there. Davis told Orfila not to go, maintaining that the deputy would find no evidence that Davis could use in prosecuting the case. Orfila went but found nothing, and subsequently, Davis advised the board against paying the 15-cents per mile charges for the 500-mile drive. The Supervisors followed his advice, but discovered later that Davis had never discussed the matter with Buntin.

The Rappahannock Board of Supervisors scheduled last Friday’s special meeting for the purpose of formulating an amendment to the subdivision ordinance. They announced at the regular meeting in January that they intended to move towards rezoning suitable property for landfill purposes, and Friday’s work session was called to develop an amendment that would allow the Supervisors to issue a conditional special use permit to control landfill activities.

Instead, the Board reversed itself and voted to send the special use permit application from E. B. and Ruth Updike back to the Board of Zoning Appeals. They decided to ask the BZA to reconsider the request for the landfill on Route 522 outside Sperryville, in light of new soil information received since the application first came before the Board and was denied.