Eclipse gives county a break

Look, up in the sky!

From Scrabble to Huntly, Amissville to Skyline Drive, the scene in Rappahannock County early Monday afternoon was one and the same: people by the hundreds, young and old alike, stepping out of their homes, offices, schools, and parked cars (many pulled over on the highways) to gaze skyward. It was a solar eclipse to behold, the first of this magnitude in Rappahannock in 38 years.

Clockwise from top; Rappahannock County Schools Superintendent Shannon Grimsley and students from the elementary school watch in awe as the moon consumes the sun; RCES students safely stare at the eclipse; Pass Mountain Overlook in Shenandoah National Park was the eclipse vantage point for this group of sightseers from Arlington, who made good use of pinhole viewing apparatuses devised from cereal boxes, a wine case, and a shipping carton.

Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Jenkins wore not one but two pairs of strong sunglasses to view the eclipse through partial cloud cover above the town of Washington; and what little remained of the sun (about 15 percent) at the peak of the eclipse is reflected on the hood of a parked car in Rappahannock County.