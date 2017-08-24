Fire and rescue calls

Tuesday, Aug. 15
3:26 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7
8:46 p.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, injury, company 1
9:20 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, injury, company 9
Wednesday, Aug. 16
5:45 a.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
12:14 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, public service, company 1
3:39 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
6:08 p.m. — Slate Mills Road, Sperryville, diabetic emergency, company 7
8:43 p.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, chest pain, companies 1, 3 and 4
Thursday, Aug. 17
4:44 a.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3 and 7
9:28 a.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
7:42 p.m. — Castle Mountain Road, Castleton, stroke, companies 1, 3 and 5
Friday, Aug. 18
4:35 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, abdominal pain, company 3
7:13 a.m. — Zachary Taylor HIghway, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 4 and 9
9:27 a.m. — Bear Wallow Road, Huntly, injury, companies 1, 4 and 9
2:18 p.m. — Bear Wallow Road, Huntly, public service, company 9
8:32 p.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, cardiac emergency, company 3
Saturday, Aug. 19
12:25 a.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, unconscious person, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
2:08 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
Sunday, Aug. 20
12:10 a.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, difficulty breathing, company 3
2:20 a.m. — Norway Lane, Chester Gap, public service, company 9
Monday, Aug. 21
11:30 a.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
