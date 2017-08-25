For these and other transgressions

A petition entitled “Call upon Donald J. Trump to resign as President of the United States of America” has been posted on the petitions.whitehouse.gov website at http://tinyurl.com/yda8y7eq. You are invited to sign it. The petition description on the website is condensed to the length imposed by the site. The original was:

As he has thoroughly abrogated his oath to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States,” we, the people of the United States, call upon Donald J. Trump to resign as President of the United States of America.

Rather than fostering a more perfect union, he has encouraged the elements of our citizenry who would deny citizenship, residence, or even full humanity to groups other than themselves.

Rather than establish justice, he has impeded the processes of justice, even unto dismissing officials who he has only suspected were investigating him, and violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

Rather than ensuring domestic tranquility, he has engendered conflict among our population based on religion, national origin, and economic status.

Rather than providing for the common defense, he has engaged in public altercation with heads of states who possess weapons of mass destruction, sown uncertainty in our allies, publicly denigrated our intelligence services, and attempted to reduce the scope of eligibility for members of the armed services.

Rather than promoting the general welfare, he has proposed cuts in the funding of programs that support the needy among us, while promising to do the reverse.

Rather than working to secure the blessings of liberty for our citizenry, he has restored the use of privately-run prisons, mandated increasing the number of convictions and the length of sentences for victimless crimes, encouraged the use of physical force against those not convicted of any crime, and attempted to destroy the freedom of the press.

For all of these, and many other transgressions, we, the people of the United States, call upon Donald J. Trump to resign as President of the United States of America.

Gary Grossman

Reva