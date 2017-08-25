Jerks among us

Just want to say ‘thanks’ to the person who dumped six tires on Castleton View Road last night (Monday, Aug. 21). Thanks for leaving them next to the road instead of throwing them down into the streambed. It will make it easier for my family to retrieve them and dispose of them properly.

I can’t comprehend the level of ignorance and total lack of respect for our society and community it would take to do such a thing. FYI: illegal dumping in Virginia is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail and $2,500 fine. The landfill is cheaper.

Mark Raiford

Castleton