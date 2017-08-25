Sea of yellow

Sperryville columnist Chris Green is among the front porch regulars who gather for coffee and conversation every Sunday morning at the Laurel Mills Store. A topic of discussion this past Sunday centered around a 20-acre sea of gorgeous yellow sunflowers currently reaching for the blue sky at Bill Fannon’s adjacent farm. Green describes the eye-pleasing panorama as an “explosion of yellow.”
About Staff/Contributed 4151 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment