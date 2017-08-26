The Duke of RAWL, your new best friend

Hello, all. My name is Duke and my peeps here at RAWL call me a “compact love bug.” I’m a young guy, 4 years old, and a statuesque Pit Bull Terrier. I’m very affectionate, love kids and simply adore female dogs and small male ones, but the big bossy ones really work my last nerve. I’m pretty much low energy and also housebroken. Along with my colleagues here at RAWL I am lookin’ to move on to my new home. Perhaps yours?