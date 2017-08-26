Washington column for Aug. 24

Jub Jub the nature teacher

Photo by Christal Lind

Child Care Learning Center in Washington this week welcomes new students to their preschool/child care, while introducing them to a new “teacher” named Jub Jub. Not sure yet whether the green iguana is a male or female (due to its age) but Jub Jub was donated by a CCLC alumni who knew that his old preschool could provide the reptile with a loving, exciting and educational home.

The school’s nature program celebrates and teaches children the many ways to become good stewards of the earth. By observing and asking questions about Jub Jub’s care and development the children can learn a bounty of information about how we live on our earth and ultimately how to take care of our landscape and oceans for the future. Come by to visit the newest nature teacher Jub Jub soon!

Ballard opening

An exhibition of new work by Virginia artist Rob Browning will open Sept. 2 at the R.H. Ballard Gallery with an artist’s reception from 4 to 7 p.m. The afternoon gala will feature light fare and Wild Roots Apothecary Craft Cocktails. The exhibition will run through September 24.

Courtesy photo

Ruth Latter of the Art World, which appears in The Daily Progress of Charlottesville, writes: “Rob Browning is an extremely disciplined artist who enjoys creating compositions that suggest immaculate order in an increasingly disordered world.

“No weeds, dust, rust, debris or disarray disturb the perfection of his remarkable presentations. No footprints invade his depictions of perpetually perfect lawns. No bugs alight on his images of abundantly flowering plants, and there is no indication of peeling paint or decay on the flawless surfaces of his houses.

“Moreover, in Browning’s paintings time appears to stand still, as if so ordered by a higher power. By eliminating picturesque details, the artist persuades us to focus on a single dramatic motif.”

The gallery is open every day except Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information email Robert H. Ballard at robert@rhballard.com or call 540-675-1411.

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go out to Loring Anderson, Jr. He will celebrate his birthday on Monday, Aug. 28. For those who do not know Loring, he is a brother to John Anderson, who owns Jessamine Hill Farm down Tiger Valley. He likes to catch rattlesnakes on the family farm.

Also birthday wishes go out to Hope Huff of Washington. She will celebrate her special day on Tuesday, Aug. 29. And a happy birthday also goes out to friend Yvonne Darrel, who will celebrate her big day on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

And lest we forget, a resounding melody filled Happy Birthday to Col. John Bourgeois, who will be celebrating (no doubt with the Lunch Bunch) his birthday in native Louisiana style on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Condolences

Condolences go out to the family of Virgil Lee Payne, 85, of Castleton. Virgil passed away on Sunday, August 13, at Fauquier Hospital.

A funeral service was held on Friday, August 18,. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, with Rev. Ricky Savage and Rev. L.D. Savage officiating. Interment was followed in the Sperryville Cemetery. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper served the family.

I got to know Virgil when he would come in and pay for his subscription to the Rappahannock News. He loved this newspaper. He always talked about his friend, Margie, and loved going to the Senior Center. He told me time when he came in that he learned all the news he needed by reading the paper and going to the Senior Center.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures (if they ever come)!