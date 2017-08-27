Massive fire destroys Boston products plant

By John McCaslin

A multi-alarm fire that began late Saturday night and continued burning into Sunday afternoon has destroyed the Communications Corporation of America (CCA) printing plant in Boston.

More than 200 firefighters from at least two dozen volunteer fire departments throughout northern and central Virginia, including every company in Rappahannock, responded to the massive blaze. No major injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. A towering plume of smoke was visible from miles away.

According to a Bloomberg business profile, the CCA is “a direct mail production facility [that] specializes in continuous form printing, data processing, personalization, finishing, and mail processing. The company offers specialty work, such as embossed and thermal plastic cards, notepads, address labels, and carbonless form impact printing. It offers direct mail services to clients in the United States and internationally.”

It is not known at this time how many people were employed at the plant.

Founded in 1971, the CCA shares the same bricked entrance as the Longlea Conference Center, a Catholic Church retreat, off of Sperryville Pike Route 522 in Boston.

By John McCaslin

By John McCaslin