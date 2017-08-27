Sperryville column for Aug. 24

Daily Bread and shellac manicures

By Chris Green

Moviemaker Nina May of Rappahannock County recently completed her latest project, namely an episodic series entitled “Daily Bread” — dailybreadseries.com — shot almost entirely in Rappahannock and Culpeper counties. On August 7, the Daily Bread team shared Episode One at Culpeper Baptist Church to thank some the people who helped with the production, including everyone from the actors to local shopkeepers who provided scene venues and those of us, namely moi, who provided local farm scenes and horses for some shots.

Daily Bread is releasing September 8 to national audiences and episodes can be rented or purchased. The series production, Nina tells, is based on the same model she used for “Life Fine Tuned,” a feature-length movie also primarily shot in Rappahannock, which garnered national and international awards. Produced by Renaissance Women Productions, both the feature film and this new series provide an incubator for newly discovered talent, launching careers and featuring numerous local residents. “Life Fine Tuned” was presented to wide acclaim in last year’s Film Festival at Little Washington.

“Daily Bread” she says, “is a faith-based, post-apocalyptic drama starring seven millennial women stranded on a farm after a solar flare hits the earth. They work to rebuild civilization without losing their humanity, and all they have are cookbooks and guns. They decide to thrive not just survive. The theme stresses that if you aren’t grounded in the truth and in absolutes you will become like the animals.”

But let’s bring it back to Sperryville, where April Taylor is a new addition to Kim Nelson’s Hair Gallery located at 32 Main Street. As anyone who has experienced a manicure or pedicure, a massage or a hair styling, sometimes the persona of the service provider is almost as important as the service provided.

Meaning it’s personal and intimate in that they are allowed into your immediate radius, a close circle of comfort, and if they are dour or remote, distracted, overly chatty or simply not all about you then, well, it’s just not a great experience. April is about as warm and friendly as it gets, clearly knowledgeable and loves her art.

Courtesy photo

My nails, after a recent appointment, are not only beautifully polished but my hands enjoyed a soft and fragrant lotion massage. And living on a farm with three dogs, five cats and a herd of horses, trust me, my hands don’t get massaged often. I’m already scheduled for my next appointment.

April is a licensed nail technician, specializing in manicures, pedicures and is a shellac certified pro. She values her clients health and well being by providing a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere and follows all sanitary guidelines. All pedicures are performed using a disposable liner, so every client has a safe and sanitary experience. She is now accepting appointments, Monday from 10 to 4, and is offering one Saturday a month in Sperryville as well (and maybe some floating days during the week when she’s not not working at her home salon in Culpeper).

To schedule an appointment or for more information please call her at 540-295-7885. Gift certificates are available.