Biz Bio: Riverside Auto Service strives to do right by its customers

When you’re the only game in town, it’s important to keep the customers satisfied.

Riverside Auto Service, LLC has been Sperryville’s lone auto body repair shop and has serviced the community for 25-plus years.

Owner CB Johnson recently brought in a group of Sperryville natives to help him expand the business and the services they offer.

Co-owner Ken Estes joined the group the first of July and relocated back to Sperryville after working in the automobile industry in Northern Virginia. He brings years of experience in the field and worked at B&B Auto in Sperryville for years.

Joining Ken and CB is longtime auto mechanic Bobby Jenkins — who brings more than 20 years of experience. Along with Bobby comes his son Jake, and the pair’s dedication and hard work speak for themselves.

By Audra Dickey

The new team looks to continue the emphasis on customer service that Riverside Auto has prided itself on.

“CB has worked on many people’s cars over the years and he’s known for his quality of work and attention to detail,” Estes said. “When you live in a neighborhood, you want to make a good first impression, you don’t get many second chances.”

All of the employees at Riverside grew up in Sperryville and their customers include family, friends and people they’ve grown up with. That closeness to the community drives them to want to treat everyone the right way.

“We want to do right by people,” Estes said. “We’re committed to doing a good job.”

In addition to body work, they also now offer mechanical repairs, a wrecker service, state inspections and glass replacement.

The business purchased top of the line diagnostic equipment, which allows customers to have their vehicle checked in their own community.

“We had a teacher who was having trouble with their tire sensor and she thought she was going to have to go to her dealer,” Estes said. “We were able to fix it right here.”

The community-mindedness also spreads to charities, as the business supports the Rappahannock Food Pantry Backpack Program. During August, customers can pay for their Virginia State Inspection with a donation of food, school supplies or by making a monetary contribution to the Rappahannock Food Pantry.

“My children participated in the backpack program and my wife is a teacher,” Estes said. “A lot of the time with big charities, you don’t know where the funds are going. When you support local ones you know it stays in the community and we’re hoping to do more work with charities. That’s where the real impact is.”

It’s that dedication to the community that has made the new Riverside a popular business.

“We’ve had a very positive response of the past two months,” Estes said.

Riverside Auto Service, LLC, 27 Water St, Sperryville | (540) 987-8264 | On Facebook: @RiversideAutoLLC