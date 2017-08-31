Courthouse Row for Aug. 31

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Aug. 19-24:

Hawthorne

Joseph A. O’Kane to Joseph A. O’kane, trustee of the Joseph A. O’Kane trust, 26.554 acres, no consideration, tax exemption ref: to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 54-4A

Joseph A. O’Kane to Joseph A. O’kane, trustee of the Joseph A. O’Kane trust, 9.98 acres, no consideration, tax exemption ref: to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 54-19A

Joseph A. O’Kane to Joseph A. O’kane, trustee of the Joseph A. O’Kane trust, 9.98 acres, no consideration, tax exemption ref: to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 54-19

Rappahannock County Small Building Preservation to Marshall A. Stowell and Christopher A. Hobbs, 0.8720 acres, $259,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 48-16

Stonewall

John M. O’Bannon III and Patricia Steinmetz O’Bannon, husband and wife to L. Ray Scott and Elizabeth O’Bannon, 53.089 acres, $260,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-7F

Ann Cannon Powell and Donna Cannon Wilkers to Elizabeth G. Verville, 22.514 acres, $160,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-89

Wakefield

Betty C. Foster to Lewis Mason Foster, 1.2985 acres. Deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 13-106

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Steve Morin, Sperryville, porch, $6,000

Kimberly Grimes, Sperryville, accessory bath house, $120,000

Atkins Construction, Amissville, dwelling, $400,000

Bramble Bank Farm LLC, Sperryville, addition, $375,000

Andrew Haskell, Washington, addition, $200,000