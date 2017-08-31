Dumb jerks

August 31, 2017

Editor’s note: The following is in response to last week’s letter to the editor, “Jerks among us,” in which Mark Raiford of Castleton “thanked” the unknown person or persons who dumped six tires alongside Castleton View Road instead of rolling them down into the streambed, which made them easier for his family to dispose of properly. Raiford, in his letter, also reminded the lawbreaker that illegal dumping in Virginia is punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine, thus the landfill is far cheaper.

Mark: Your sarcasm is appreciated. I’m sure a few of us got a chuckle from reading it. The bad news is — there’s a very high probability that the folks who dumped the tires can neither read nor write.

Don Sandifer
Amissville

