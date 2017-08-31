Kudos to Riverside

Your piece by Jeff Say on Riverside Auto Service [Aug. 24, Biz Bio] hit the nail on the head. Mr. Johnson’s operation has been an asset to this community for a long time, and I am glad to see it expanding with proper talent.

As a frequent customer, I can vouch for their service. I once had an electrical problem in a truck. Neither the Dodge dealer in Culpeper nor a Dodge dealer in Georgia could identify the source, but Mr. Johnson solved the problem right away.

Riverside offers excellent local service at very reasonable prices. We should all wish them and our other fine Rappahannock auto repair businesses great success.

James C. Miller III

Washington