School news for Aug. 31

Garrett steers students toward legacies

Big Washington came to Little Washington last week when freshman Congressman Tom Garrett visited with the seniors of Rappahannock County High School. A freshman representative in Congress from Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Rappahannock County, Congressman Garrett has previously served as an elected member of the Virginia State Senate, an elected Commonwealth’s Attorney for Louisa County, a veteran of the United States Army, and he is a graduate of both the University of Richmond and the University’s Law School. His visit to RCHS was part of his stated goal to visit with seniors in every high school of the congressional district he serves.

The congressman spoke to a rapt audience in the high school auditorium, sharing his experiences, his views on a wide range of topics, and his hopes for the future of both the 5th district of Virginia and the nation as a whole. Recent events in Charlottesville were mentioned frequently as Congressman Garrett stressed the necessity of citizens being able to express opposing views without resorting to violence, bemoaning the increasing polarization that has seemed to grip not only our political process but also our nation.

Several times during his presentation Congressman Garrett referenced the fact that Thomas Jefferson, a slave owner and undoubtedly an imperfect human being, was able to create a near perfect document in the form of the Declaration of Independence. His point to the RCHS seniors was that while all of us are likely imperfect, all of us are just as likely able to create lasting legacies that can rise above our own imperfections and help both ourselves and others to become better people and citizens.

He also took questions from the seniors, fielding topics ranging from the current volatile situation in North Korea to his adherence to the platform of the Republican Party to the legality of medical marijuana. Throughout his speech and the question and answer session that followed the congressman focused on a bipartisan theme, not extolling the virtues of any major political party or leader, but instead praising the virtues of the system of representative democracy in which we all live and stressing the value of every citizen’s contribution to that system.

Noting the responsibility that we as citizens have to continue to strive for perfection even while knowing we will likely fall short, he pointed out that his audience, the RCHS seniors, will inherit the system the current generation leaves them. And with that, he expressed the hope that our seniors will inherit a country as great and noble as what he has had the privilege of serving and that they, the seniors, will accept the responsibility to improve upon that which they have been given.

Fall sports already?

Fall sports have begun in earnest at RCHS, with all teams having completed their season openers and moving into the routine of their regular season schedule.

JV Volleyball leads the headlines this week on the strength of their 2 and 0 season start. Coach Seth Wyatt has a young squad this year, comprised mostly of 8th graders, but those youngsters have managed to take it to their older competitors from both Harrisonburg High and Warren County, cruising to straight set wins in both contests.

Coach Courtney Atkins’ Varsity squad is in search of their first win, still looking for the right combination to fill the void left by six departed seniors from last year’s state champ team. There is little doubt the wins will come for varsity as the squad continues to work hard to correct miscues and hone their skills in practice, efforts that will surely convert to success on the court.

Both teams take to the road for a spell before returning to the home court on Friday, Sept. 8 when they host former conference foe Northumberland in a volleyball tripleheader with the Junior Panther squad.

Coach Jeff Atkins’ Junior Panther Volleyball team return to the home court in a standalone game tonight, Thursday, Aug. 31, when they host Madison County in a 4:30 p.m. contest.

On the gridiron Coach Kemp Pullin’s Varsity squad traveled to Page County last Friday for their season opener but came home on the short end of an 18-58 score. While the Panthers were able to put points on the board they just couldn’t keep up with the athleticism and speed of the Page Panther’s offense.

The varsity football squad opens their home season tomorrow night, Friday Sept. 1, when the Pointers from West Point High School come to Panther Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m. and the award winning Panther Marching Band will be on hand to entertain the crowd with this year’s fabulous halftime show. And during the game the biggest Panther Cheer Squad in years will be infusing the crowd with school spirit as they urge our Panthers on to victory.

Coach Kenny Burt’s Varsity Cross Country squads will open their season on Monday, Sept. 11 in a meet at George Mason. They begin their home schedule later in the month, hosting a meet with Central Woodstock on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5 PM.

Athletic Director Brandon Burley and all our Rapp Athletic coaches and student athletes hope to see you in the stands soon, where you can join the cheerleaders in a rousing version of WE ARE RAPPAHANNOCK!!!

Owl welcome at WCDS

“A fantastic first day at Wakefield Country Day,” says the school’s communications and marketing director Lisa Ramey.

Lisa took three photographs on Day 1, beginning with student government Vice President Chris O’Heir of Castleton and President Kathryn Phillippe of Warrenton, who prepare to lead and serve fellow WCDS students for the 2017-18 academic year.

Also seen here are WCDS Head of School Jessica Lindstrom, who welcomes new faculty and staff to campus. The school has been serving Rappahannock County since 1972 and draws students from seven surrounding counties. Shown left to right are Casey Carter (International Program Director), Molly Fairhurst (P.E. Teacher), Kerrie Mullany (Studio Art Teacher), Amanda Hoffman (4th Grade Teacher), Jessica Lindstrom (Head of School), Rebecca Korte (Administrative Assistant), and Laura Carter (Development/Alumni Coordinator).

Finally, in a spirited start to the new year, the cheering Owl mascot, Leonidas, eagerly greets students arriving to the school, many for the first time.