Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Aug. 24 to Sept. 1

Jackson

Robert L. Boykin Jr., and Judith R. Boykin, husband and wife to Jeremy Piossa, 25.50, $565.000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-28C

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Matthew and Heather Farmer, Amissville, outside gas tank to existing gas logs: $3,300