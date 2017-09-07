Meetings and notices for Sept. 7

The Rappahannock County Democratic Committee meets Saturday, Sept. 9, at 9:30 a.m. at the Washington Town Hall. Everybody is welcome. If you have any questions, please call Ross O’Donoghue at 540-987-8019.

The RAAC Theatre will be holding auditions for its upcoming Christmas production, “St. George and the Dragon at Christmastide.” This play has a large cast with roles for children and adults. All are welcome to try out. Auditions will be held Sept. 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Performances will be Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, and 9. Rehearsals will begin the week following September auditions. All auditions and performances will be at the RAAC Community Theatre, 310 Gay Street, Washington. For additional information, email Patty Hardee at pahardee@gmail.com, or call 540-675- 2506.

The Washington Town Council meets on Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Highlights from the agenda include a public hearing on the draft Comprehensive Plan and consideration of changing the Town election date from May to November to concur with Federal elections as per a request from the County Registrar of Voters.

Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority meets on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6:15 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Library, 4 Library Road, Washington.

The Rappahannock County Retired Teachers Association meets at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Washington Baptist Church. The business meeting will be followed by a tour of the Jones farm. This group is open to any individual who has retired from a school system, including cafeteria staff, bus drivers, nurses, as well as teachers and administrators. Meetings are held four times a year on the second Monday of September, November, April, and May. Scholarships from the association are awarded to seniors who are pursuing a career in education. After the November business meeting there will be a visit to the RappU facility located in Sperryville. New members are invited to consider joining the RCRTA. For more information, please contact Linda Brosgol at 540-635-2783.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services meets on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Laura Wohlford at 540-825-3100, extension 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Rappahannock School Board meets on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. in the band room at the Rappahannock County High School.

The Washington ARB (Architectural Review Board) meets on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider an application for a stone fence and a sign for 30 Mount Prospect Lane.

Land Use revalidation forms have been mailed and are due Dec. 5. If you did not receive a form please contact the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office at 540-675-5370.

Players are now being accepted by Piedmont Softball Association for its fall 2017 season! Piedmont offers fastpitch softball programs that stress improvement, confidence, fun, and sportsmanship to all area girls interested. Teams will be formed for all age groups in which there is enough interest. Girls born anytime in the years from 1998 through 2011 are welcome, as are all skill levels from experienced to beginners. Player incentives are given for fall 2017 registrations; scholarships are available, as well. For more information, go to piedmontsoftball.net and check out Piedmont Softball Association, Amissville, on facebook. Call (540)522-3675 or email amissville.softball@gmail.com or piedmontsoftball2002@gmail.com for any questions, also.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m., Childcare from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at 12 p.m. Please contact us for more information at 540-825-8786 or email: ssec@ststephensculpeper.net | www.ststephensculpeper.net.

Commit to Be Fit is a school-sponsored, grant-funded program that offers weekly exercise classes and wellness workshops for the entire Rappahannock County community. Through the generosity of the PATH Foundation, Commit to Be Fit was created to help promote healthier lifestyles for students, staff, and county residents/employees. All classes, workshops, and events are free of charge, open to the public, and held at the Rappahannock County Public Schools. For information on upcoming events, contact Holly Jenkins, Wellness Integration Specialist, at hjenkins@rappahannockschools.us.

Audition for Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble! Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble is an auditioned mixed voice chamber choir that sings a wide variety of repertoire ranging in character from the silly to the sublime. Based in Madison, members of the group are drawn from the surrounding counties. Rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at Piedmont Episcopal Church, 214 Church St., Madison. To learn more about Bel Canto, visit: belcantovocalensem.wix.com/belcanto.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join our volunteer teams in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. The compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825- 3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Father Tuck Grinnell and John Kiser host a series of discussions titled “The Monks of Tibhirine: The Art of Living Together” 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Anyone interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity holds a community meeting 5 p.m. every Thursday at Willis Chapel United Methodist Church, 1804 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Huntly, to discuss the Habitat Home being built at 2650 Zachary Taylor Hwy. The meetings are open to all; attend for construction updates, volunteer opportunities and more. Call 540-341-4952 for more information.

Cub Scout Pack 316, meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Sit-n-Knit at the Knit Wit Yarn Shop, 45 Main Street, Sperryville (next to the post office), is every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (until 8ish). All are welcome, from beginners to the most skilled and experienced knitters. Bring your current project or let us help you find a new one. Call the shop at 540-987-8251 for more information.

Photography MeetUp Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday, at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.