The Rapp for Sept. 7

Calling 911

Calling all first responders — except this time to say thank you for your volunteer service and sacrifice. The Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville will sponsor the 16th Patriot Day dinner on the church grounds on Monday, Sept. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.

This annual event is to honor all first responders and their families — from Rappahannock County and our surrounding communities. A brief memorial service starts at 6:15 p.m.; dinner inside fellowship hall from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; an honor and prayer service in the sanctuary from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

For those first responders arriving from surrounding areas, the church is located at 3748 Sperryville Pike in the heart of Sperryville. For information please contact Rev. Jon Heddleston at 540-987-8137.

The Taste

We are hours away from the 2017 Taste of Rappahannock, which will be held Saturday evening in the spacious Barn at The Inn at Mount Vernon in Sperryville.

“Sold out and there’s a waiting list,” relays the Taste’s Kevin McCloskey.

As always, tasty dishes from several of the county’s finest restaurants and wine from Rappahannock’s wonderful local vineyards will complement this year’s Taste.

Photos from the 2015 annual Taste of Rappahannock, held at the Barn at the Inn at Mount Vernon in Sperryville, is always a sold-out crowd pleaser.

In addition, there are exciting auction items, silent and live. There will also be raffles with some fantastic prizes.

The mission of Headwaters is to foster educational excellence in Rappahannock County by cultivating the cooperative spirit and resources of the whole community to benefit all students. Headwaters was founded in 1997 by a group of public school parents to provide independent support for the public school system and to increase community involvement in education.

Headwaters’ programs serve all of Rappahannock children, aiming to reach those at greatest risk, with after-school enrichment programs, reading instruction, educational enrichment grants, mentoring, career and college access, and farm-to-table to help keep students nourished and alert in the process.

School prayer

Photo by Phyllis Smith

For those who might have been passing by on Route 211, that was a prayer group that had gathered on the green in front of St. Peter Catholic Church Tuesday morning to “Pray for Our Schools.” The group that included ministers, parents, and concerned citizens, was organized by the Rappahannock Clergy Association as a way of expressing community appreciation and support for all those in our schools.

“Both individual and unison prayers called down blessings upon teachers and all those who have responsibility for the care nurture, safety and security of students. People called out names of individual teachers, coaches, leaders, cafeteria workers, custodians, administrators, and especially our new schools superintendent,” says Rev. Russ Savage of the Unitarian Universalists of the Blue Ridge in Sperryville.

“Prayers were lifted up for students from kindergarten through senior high, with many names being called out. Special prayers were offered for those in kindergarten, who are just beginning their educational journey, and for high school seniors, who will soon face going out into the world on their own.”

Special note was made that the prayers were not just for our public schools, but for all the schools in the county, including Wakefield Country Day, Hearthstone, Child Care and Learning Center, and all those who engage in homeschooling.

Wild weekend

Photo by John McCaslin

Shenandoah National Park will honor America’s wilderness heritage during this Saturday and Sunday’s 17th annual Wilderness Weekend. Among some of the unique events:

At the Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51 of Skyline Drive), there will be a hands-on traditional tool display and demonstration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Shenandoah National Park’s Trail Crew will share their expertise regarding the use of traditional tools in maintaining trails in wilderness areas. Yes, visitors can try their hands with the tools.

The film “American Values: American Wilderness,” narrated by Christopher Reeve, explores wilderness across the United States. The movie will be shown at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the Byrd Visitor Center auditorium each day.

There will be a four-mile ranger-led hike to Rose River, exploring the unique beauty and the benefits of one of Shenandoah’s Wilderness trails. The Rose River hike is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet the ranger at Fisher’s Gap Overlook, mile 49.3, at 9 a.m. Please bring water, a snack and wear appropriate footwear.

There will be a one hour Search and Rescue Dog Seminar provided by Dogs East on Saturday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The presentation will be held at the Big Meadows Amphitheater in the picnic grounds (mile 51). Learn and observe how these dogs play a critical role in search and rescue operations.

At Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6), join rangers for activities on the terrace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Shenandoah’s Wilderness was designated by Congress in 1976. Forty percent of the park, almost 80,000 acres, is wilderness and represents one of the largest wilderness areas in the eastern United States.

Animal Farm

“Animal Farm” by George Orwell is a classic dystopian fable and a warning about the threat of Totalitarianism. Published in 1945, the book reflects events leading up to the Russian Revolution of 1917 and then on into the Stalinist era of the Soviet Union. And it’s all coming to Rappahannock County.

The RAAC Community Theatre will present Nelson Bond’s adaptation of Orwell’s book into a staged dramatic reading. Actors Mike Mahoney, Scott McMurtray, Karl Brotzman, Peggy Emmling, Carolyn Thornton, John Lesinski, and Celia Cooley recreate Orwell’s allegorical animal characters as they move from the joy of freeing themselves from their human masters . . . to their disillusionment of realizing they are at the mercy of even more ruthless autocrats. Patty Hardee directs.

“Animal Farm” will commence Sept. 15 and 16 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. Tickets $15. RAAC Community Theatre is located at 310 Gay St. Reservations www.raac.org/theatre.html or 1-800-695-6075.

Second Saturday

Rappahannock Artisan Trail members are rolling out the red carpet on Saturday, Sept. 9 with new art, new wine, new techniques and new deals. Come see what your artisan and agri-artisan neighbors are offering: