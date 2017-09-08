Fellow Virginians: Let’s get down to what the real problem is, the bigger picture, in our Virginia and throughout our nation: It’s ISIS.

That spirit that drives ISIS to destroy, to kill, has destroyed and taken down many beautiful arts and monuments, some thousands of years old, overseas. And now, Fellow Virginians, ISIS is here leading the charge to take down and destroy all that has made our nation great. Its history, its valor, the strength that has made this nation Great, One Nation Under God, In God We Trust. The very fabric of who we are, what makes America America.

George Washington led his armies to victory. “Don’t Tread on Me,” Revolutionary War flag. Thomas Jefferson, a man of the Enlightenment, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence. Abraham Lincoln . . . a new nation conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. As we all know, there are big monuments to them in Washington, D.C.

The Civil War inflicted more casualties on American soldiers than any other. We have monuments and memorials all across this nation to honor and respect those who have given their all. Mount Rushmore, Stone Mountain, to name a few. People come from all over the world to see our memorials that honor our dead soldiers and great men of valor. It’s our history!

More recent, Vietnam Veterans Memorial (“The Wall”). Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. “Oh!” you say. “They will not take down these!” Well, what’s bad for the goose is bad for the gander. ISIS is rampant. It does not care. It all goes.

ISIS is here under different names, working through all who will join them in the quest to destroy Virginia and our America. Even our highest offices.

The Washington Post: Virginia Politics — “VA Governor Vetoes Bill Regarding Removal of Confederate and Other War Memorials,” by Jenna Portnoy, March 10, 2016. Richmond — Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have prohibited cities and counties from removing war memorials, including Civil War monuments that recall the South’s history of slavery. Supporters of the bill say it would have protected the state’s historical record and legacy, warts and all . . .

“These discussions are often difficult and complicated,” McAuliffe said in a statement. “They are unique to each community’s specific history and the specific monument or memorial being discussed. This bill effectively ends these important conversations.”

Promises one thing, does another. So here we are, One Nation Under God with Liberty and Justice for All. Let’s strive for this. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Ephesians 6:12).

This battle is not black or white; this is not male or female.

Our soldiers have given their all. “Give me Liberty or give me death.” They have made this nation great. There has never been another nation like it in history. “One Nation Under God.”

Let’s have some respect and honor for our hallowed dead.

Call your Governor McAuliffe today at (804)-786-2211. Tell him we are Virginians and we will respect our dead and men of valor who bled and died for us all.

In respect for Martin Luther King Jr., let’s do this in peace and prayer, and then vote them out.

Sharron Proper

Washington