School news for Sept. 7

RCHS volleyball takes center court

Varsity Volleyball broke into the win column in dominating fashion last Tuesday night, defeating their Eastern View opponents in three straight sets while holding the Cyclones to less than 10 points in each set. Riding on the opening serve strength of senior Amber Smoot, the Varsity Panthers took an early first game lead and never looked back as they cruised to their first win of the season.

Stats leaders included Sarah East with 11 kills, Amber with 4 and Hannah East with 3. Virginia Wyatt had several nice service run and notched 4 aces along the way, while setter Olivia Atkins ended the game with 18 assists. Coach Courtney Atkins noted that the team displayed great confidence and aggressiveness, not letting up all night despite the lopsided scores and getting back to their championship caliber style of play.

Coach Seth Wyatt’s Junior Varsity Volleyball team notched their third win of their thus far undefeated season, taking Eastern View in straights as they have their previous opponents. The team recorded 15 aces in the Eastern View games, highlighted by Carrington Wayland’s 3 aces amidst a 7 point serve run that sealed the first game. That serve run was a repeat of an identical serve performance turned in by Kammie Brown in the previous game against Warren County.

Other notable stat leaders include Tori Atkins, Mirandah Jenkins and Belle PerDieu, who have led the team in kills. And Coach Wyatt had special praise for his bench, noting the valuable boost the subs have brought to the team when they take the floor, especially in the first game at Harrisonburg when the team had to come from behind in both its wins.

Coach Jeff Atkins’ Junior Panther squad is still in search of their first W, having dropped their first two contests to Mountain View Christian and Madison County. But Coach Atkins is confident that his very young team will find their winning groove and in the meantime is pleased to see their skills improving with each practice.

JV and Varsity Volleyball were at Warren County this past Tuesday, results too late for this article, and all three teams return to their home court this Friday, Sept. 8, in another volleyball triple-header, JP action beginning at 4:30 with JV and Varsity games to follow.

Varsity football opened their home season on a cloudy and cool but rain free Friday night in Panther Stadium last week. The gloomy weather failed to dampen the spirits of the team or the Panther fans in attendance but at game’s end our Panthers came out on the short end of a 12-27 score.

The home team came out flat in the first half and put themselves in a 0-21 hole by halftime. Costly mistakes led to costly penalties which led to three called back touchdowns by the Rapp gridiron gang by game’s end, touchdowns which would surely have resulted in a victory. However despite these setbacks, the team made it an exciting contest in the second half, rallying hard to get back on top and falling just short.

This Saturday the team is away, playing the Northern Virginia Kings, and then they return to Panther Stadium next Friday, Sept. 15, to host the Rams of Strasburg in a first ever football matchup between these two teams. The award winning Panther Band will be performing their Blues Brothers halftime show and the Panther Cheer Squad will fill even the most disinterested observer with a healthy helping of school spirit. Kickoff will be at 7 and Coach Pullin, A.D. Burley, and all the student athletes at RCHS invite the community to join us as we enjoy Rappahannock’s own Friday Night Lights.

In other athletic news, Cross Country kicks off their season this week and next, with the JP harriers hosting a meet this afternoon, Thursday Sept. 7, at 5 at the Blue Rock Course across from the high school and varsity traveling to George Mason next Monday, Sept. 11, to run with the Patriots of George Mason. Additionally, the RCHS Cheer Squad is having a fundraiser carwash this Saturday, Sept. 9, in front of the high school, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lastly, our boys and girls basketball programs are hosting a clinic skills camp for students in grades 1-6 in the RCHS gym on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. until noon Contact A.D. Burley or Coach Jeff Atkins for registration details. The basketball teams are also hosting a fundraiser spaghetti dinner in the RCHS Commons on Saturday Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Remember, all athletic game and practice schedules can be found at the Rapp Athletic website at www.bullrundistrictva.org. Click on Rappahannock once in the site and you can create your own personalized schedule for your specific teams. Athletic Director Brandon Burley and all our Rapp Athletic coaches and student athletes hope to see you in the stands soon, where you can join the cheerleaders in a rousing version of WE ARE RAPPAHANNOCK!!!

— Jimmy Swindler

School in the pool

Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS) students savored their first field trip of the year last Thursday, a perfect summer day at the Northern Virginia 4-H Center Pool in Front Royal.

The school’s P.E. Teacher, Molly Fairhurst, worked in conjunction with pool staff to teach WCDS students water safety and to introduce the students to the fun but vigorous sport of swimming.

The young swimmers, Kindergarten through 5th grade, were organized by experience level: some were new to swimming and gained confidence moving around in the water; many had a little experience and practiced building momentum and control of movement; those with more experience learned to improve timing and speed; and skilled swimmers refined their strokes to become more efficient in their movement.

Between instructional sessions, all of the students enjoyed playful water games and a picnic lunch, rounding out the day full of sunshine, fun, and fitness.