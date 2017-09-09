Now that was a brisk Labor Day

The number of vehicles alone lined up to enter Shenandoah National Park’s three Thornton Gap entrance stations signaled that Rappahannock County welcomed its share of visitors over the Labor Day holiday.

Photo by John McCaslin

This photograph was taken shortly after noon Sunday, just as clouds lifted to reveal bright sunshine and high-elevation temperatures in the mid-60s. “A large crowd, a beautiful day,” commented a ranger greeting the outdoor enthusiasts. At one point over the holiday the large parking lot shared by Schoolhouse Antiques, Headmaster’s Pub and the Schoolhouse Nine golf course didn’t have a space available.

Klaus Peters, innkeeper of the Foster Harris House in Washington, said his rooms were booked solid for much of the three-day weekend. “Brisk, very busy,” agreed Cheryl Kellert, who with her husband Al owns Gray Ghost Vineyards in Amissville.