Rappahannock Circuit Court judge arrested for alleged assault

Stafford County Sheriff

Chief Rappahannock County Circuit Court judge Jeffrey W. Parker was arrested September 6 and charged with assault and battery.

The Fauquier Times reported that Parker told the arresting Stafford County sheriff’s deputy that he had found some jewelry in the parking lot of a Walmart in Stafford. Parker turned the jewelry into the Walmart service desk and asked the clerk for written documentation of the merchandise as proof of his return, so that he could claim it later if the owner was not found.

When the clerk refused to provide a receipt, Parker allegedly reached across the counter and grabbed her hand. According to the newspaper, the clerk stated later that Parker had grabbed her hand “hard enough to hurt.”

Parker was taken to the magistrate, charged with assault and battery, and released on an unsecured bond.

Parker, 65, has served on the circuit courts of Rappahannock, Fauquier and Loudoun counties since 2001.

During that time he has presided over several high-profile cases, including David Konick vs. the Town of Washington in connection with the “Town Square Beautification” project. The suit asked the court to invalidate several actions taken by the town council in 2013 as part of a “Town Square Beautification” partnership with the Inn at Little Washington and Trinity Episcopal Church.

Parker also presided over the Inn’s counter-suit against Konick.

Known as a tough judge, Parker has also shown compassion toward criminal defendants whom he felt deserved a second chance.

Complete coverage of Parker’s arrest in the September 14 Rappahannock News.