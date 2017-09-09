Sweet potato (and girl)

“Thought you might like to see a picture of the biggest sweet potato I have ever seen . . . and it came out of my garden,” writes Richard Brady of Flint Hill. “Six pounds on the nose, and it was too heavy to weigh with my kitchen scales. Had to use the bathroom scales. Raised beds win the day again!”

Photo by Richard Brady

Pictured here holding up the monster is Addison Fairhurst, Richard’s adorable granddaughter who attends kindergarten at Wakefield Country Day School. In his recent column, Richard reveals how to grow apples from a tree otherwise given up for dead.