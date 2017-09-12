Little Doug — you’re new best friend

Courtesy photo

My name is “Little Doug” ‘cause I only weigh about 9 pounds. I am a 2-to-3 year old Pug/Chihuahua mix (short name, “Pugchi,” love it!) The RAWL staff says they have had so much fun with me that “it will be bittersweet” when I leave them.

We have a blast together — I just have fun. When you and I get together you can carry me, walk me on a leash or dress me up in doggie clothes. Love dogs, cats and kids. Very simply, I consider life to be a blast!

There were four RAWL dogs adopted this past week!