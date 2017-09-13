Courthouse Row for Sept. 14

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Sept. 2-7

Hampton

Patricia Lynn Sullivan to Patrick Hendy and Meghan Hendy, husband and wife, 36.8071 acres, $1,150,000, general warranty, tax map 28-2-1

Piedmont

Mark Allen Heller and Barbara Golter Heller to Mark A. Heller and Barbara G. Heller, co-trustees of the Mark A. Heller Revocable Trust, 41.4672 and 8.5892 acres, no consideration, exempt from recordation taxes pursuant to Virginia Code, tax map 26-30A

Wakefield

Frances Moore Kebser to Dorflandhaus LLC, 6.3866 acres, deed bargain sale, general warranty, no consideration, exempt from recordation tax per Virginia Code, tax map 13-99

Bernd S. Jung and Kristi A. Jung to Chester Gap Wines LLC, 58.156 acres, $1,600,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-1

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Matthew and Heather Farmer, Amissville, outside gas tank to existing gas logs: $3,300

Robert Alford, Boston, temporary electric pole, $2,000

Bill Fischer, Washington, electric, $1,500

Nargil Eugene Grigsby, Amissville, dwelling, $245,000

Mount Vernon Farm LLC, Sperryville, temporary use of a building, no cost

Jay Heroux, Castleton, dwelling, $85,000

Brian and Torie Clark Graham, Sperryville, Patio, $85,000

Nancy Walker, Amissville, generator, $5,000

Jeremy Piossa, Castleton, electric, $1,065

Joe Galone, Castleton, electric, $2,072.32