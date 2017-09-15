Quite the Taste

The “2017 Taste of Rappahannock” was held Saturday evening in the barn of Mount Vernon Farm in Sperryville, benefitting Headwaters in its mission to foster educational excellence in Rappahannock County.

A lively and generous crowd in excess of 200 is seen here enjoying a pre-dinner performance by Rappahannock County High School student vocalists Sophia Hernandez and Kirsten Dalle Luca. The total amount contributed this year has not yet been compiled by organizers, but “We think we are headed for a record.”

