We will never forget

Photos by John McCaslin

More than 150 deserving first responders and their families from Rappahannock County and beyond joined together for the 16th Patriot Day event held in their honor at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville on Monday, September 11th. An evening memorial service was followed by a bountiful buffet dinner, and finally an honor and prayer service. Several of those in attendance, from firefighters to deputies, were dressed in their uniforms.