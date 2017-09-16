Washington column for Sept. 14

Kids in the pantry

Last Thursday, the preschoolers at Child Care Learning Center, (CCLC) paid a visit to the Rappahannock Food Pantry. Lisa Pendleton, program director said: “One of the parents complimented on the ‘Back Pack’ program goodies that they had received and was so thankful that they asked how they could help out. Then I saw the post concerning donations for the Food Pantry on Facebook and the seed was planted!”

Amy Ruble, the children’s pre-kindergarten teacher, facilitated conversations about caring for others, giving to others, and random acts of kindness during their classroom meetings. The families helped with collecting the dry goods. Christina Loock, the Children-in-Nature director, and the children collected the eggs from the CCLC chickens while harvesting beautiful cucumbers from the garden to supplement the food gifts.

The children were very pleased to meet the volunteers who so graciously give their time to help our community. Ms. Lisa told the volunteers that in a few more years these kids may return to join their team.

Ms. Amy stated: “I loved the opportunity to get my class out in the community and expose them to the blessings our community offers. My heart melted to see the interactions between the volunteers and my class; I wasn’t even sure who benefited more from this opportunity. The one thing I know for sure is that my class will be back with more donations. Thank you so much Rappahannock Food Pantry for your wonderful hospitality!”

Mimi Forbes, the Food Pantry director who creates miracles for our community, surprised the children with a yummy take home treat. Memories of the heart and the palate were created that day.

Cape opening

Two Rappahannock artists are having exhibitions on Cape Cod at the same time!

Peter Kramer’s and Kevin H. Adams’ openings were held the same evening; keeping them from attending each others’ reception. Kramer’s show, an “Exhibition of Fine Wood Furniture,” is being held at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod, and runs from Aug. 23 through Sept. 17. http://www.cultural-center.org/product/an-exhibit-of-fine-wood-furniture-by-peter-kramer/

Adams is having a solo show with Julie Heller Gallery in Provincetown, which runs thru September 14. https://www.juliehellergallery.com.

CDs sale

The Library Book Barn is putting movie CDs on sale this month. Come by on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to add to your collection. Also check out the many science fiction books, the music CDs, cookbooks, local interest books and children’s books.

Wishes

Belated birthday wishes go out to Pat Giles of Washington. Pat celebrated her special day on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Cooler days

The fall season is around the corner. This fills me with great anticipation for cooler days and cooler nights.

Signs of the beginning of fall: The leaves change color, the air feels crisper and Halloween costumes have arrived in the stores.

But when does fall officially kick off? The Autumn Equinox arrives on Sept. 23.

It is also one of the best times of the year for photography. The color changes that accompany the oncoming of fall provide great opportunities for photographers.

The Fall Equinox is the first day of fall and signifies the start of shorter days and longer nights for us.

At the autumnal equinox, the sun appears to cross the celestial equator, from north to south. This marks the beginning of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. We have finally reached the season of spectacular change. The hottest days have passed and each is shorter than the last.

We are surely blessed to live in Rappahannock County with an abundance of fall colors to enjoy. I am looking forward to the change.

Breakfast/Lunch

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be having an All You Can Eat Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at their station. Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, sausage gravy, biscuits, pancakes, fried apples, hash browns, coffee, and orange juice all prepared by your local fire and rescue personnel. Adults and kids 11 and older $8, kids 10 and under eat free.

They will also be serving lunch on this day from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for $10 a person, to include a barbeque sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, drinks and cookies. All proceeds will be used to fund their daily operations. Questions please call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of their volunteers.

‘Animal Farm’

The RAAC Theatre will be performing a staged reading of George Orwell’s classic dystopian fable “Animal Farm” on Sept. 15, 16, at 8 p.m. and on 17th at 3 p.m.

Director Patty Hardee and actors Mike Mahoney, Scott McMurtray, Karl Brotzman, Peggy Emmling, Carolyn Thornton, John Lesinski, and Celia Cooley, bring Orwell’s biting satire alive.

You won’t want to miss this performance. Tickets are $15 and reservations are encouraged. You can reserve seats on the RAAC website at www.raac.org and you can pay online or at the door. All performances will be held at the RAAC Community Theatre at 310 Gay Street.

Enjoy the week!