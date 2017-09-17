Where’s the fish?

Courtesy photo

When the opportunity presents itself, some dogs will eat pretty much anything, food or otherwise. “Poor Sveta,” writes Lynnie Genho of Woodville, “probably wasn’t a good idea to chew that pack of fish hooks.” She can say that again. In this photo, taken by the Genho family on the way to the animal hospital, Sveta seems to be saying to herself, “What did I get myself into this time?” The vet eventually was able to unhook a three-pronged spinning lure from the young Labrador’s mouth, and sewed a few stitches in her tongue to boot.