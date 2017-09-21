Courthouse Row for Sept. 21

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Sept. 8-14:

Rappahannock County

Brian Wallace Anderson and Eileen Anderson Fitzsimmons to Black Bear Hollow LLC, 18.6023 acres and 2.009 acres, $340,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 26-13

Wakefield

Jacque A. Towner to Renee K. Evans, 3 acres, $546,200, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-110

Mountain Laurel Montessori School LTD, to Anne R. Simon, Leland S. Simon, trustees of the Anne R. and Leland S. Simon Trust, 21.6682 acres, $625,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 13-81

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Jean Wines, Chester Gap, repair electric service, $250

David and Bridgett Thornhill, Boston, dwelling (family apartment) $50,000