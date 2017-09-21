Fire and rescue calls for Sept. 21

Tuesday, Sept. 12
11:48 a.m. — Swindler Hollow Road, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
2:51 p.m. — Gay Street, Washington, smoke in building, company 1
Wednesday, Sept. 13
7:47 a.m. — Wild Turkey Lane, Amissville, unconscious person, companies 1, 3 and 4
10:54 a.m. — La Finca, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 5
4:39 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Thursday, Sept. 14
12:20 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, injury, company 9
3:09 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 4 and 9
6:41 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, general illness, companies 1 and 9
Friday, Sept. 15
6:57 a.m. — Ash Tree Lane, Washington, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
2:02 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
7:37 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Saturday, Sept. 16
1:11 a.m. — Gid Brown Hollow Road, Washington, public service, company 1
3:27 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, difficulty breathing, company 3
11:03 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1 and 4
6:23 p.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, fire alarm, company 2
Sunday, Sept. 17
2:25 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
11:48 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
9:00 p.m. — Middle Street, Washington, unconscious person, company 1
9:43 p.m. — Gid Brown Hollow Road, Washington, chest pain, company 1
Monday, Sept. 18
10:13 a.m. — Oaklands Pond Lane, Flint Hill, injury, companies 1, 4 and 9
2:47 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
7:16 p.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, general illness, company 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
Be the first to comment