All things Rappahannock (stink bug to boot)

This autumn’s Trinity Women (ECW) fundraisers are underway, under the heading of “Trinity Harvest Celebrations.” The ladies of historic Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington kick things off with “All Things Rappahannock,” a 100 percent silk scarf, measuring 17 by 70 inches, adapted from a painting by Ruthie Windsor-Mann.

Yes, a stink bug is included.

“Simply stunning,” says Washington Mayor John Fox Sullivan. “Christmas presents for five people now checked off.”

Each scarf benefits charities in Rappahannock County, as well as a Haitian trade school and a home for abandoned babies in South Africa. Buyers receive a letter for tax records after delivery.

Price per scarf is $85 (add $7 for postage & handling, if needed). To purchase, please email: rpkscarf@gmail.com or hunt for them at the Inn at Little Washington’s Farmers Market, during the upcoming Trinity House Tour, through the church, or out and about around town.

Make checks payable to: Trinity Women (ECW). Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 299, Washington, VA 22747. For more information call 540-675-3716. Tickets are also available at their website.

Other upcoming events: Trinity Women Charities and Draw Down raffle (Sept. 28); Harvest Festival Service (Oct. 5); House Tour (Oct. 12); Harvest Celebrations (Oct. 19); and the Harvest Dinner (Nov. 11) to benefit the Backpack program that feeds Rappahannock’s needy children.