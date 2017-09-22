Bring August — your new best friend — home in September

Courtesy photo

I’m what’s called a “Chocolate Beagle,” which refers to my color, but means I’m absolutely sweet and yummy. My name’s August (I guess that’s when I arrived here at RAWL). I’m a male, weighing about 22 pounds and was wandering the countryside before being rescued. I can be shy at first but learn to trust quickly. I find other dogs comforting and have no problems with cats. I need a fenced yard ‘cause my nose sometimes gets the better of me. Ever met a “yummy” Beagle? I’ll probably be the first. Come on by.

— There were two dogs adopted this week