Bringing volunteers to laughter

On September 7th, Aging Together and Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services celebrated and thanked their volunteer drivers from Culpeper, Rappahannock, Fauquier, Madison and Orange counties. Fifty-seven people had lunch, heard a comedy routine by Shirley Workman of the Madison Senior Center and enjoyed socializing with other drivers.

Courtesy photo

Funds from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation made the event possible. Without our volunteer drivers, many older or disabled individuals would not be able to get to their important appointments. If you’re interested in learning more about volunteering for this important community service, call Lola Walker, 540-825-3100, ext. 3358.

Carol G. Simpson

Executive Director, Aging Together