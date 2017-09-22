Family and church search

My name is Wil Sands and I’m a documentary photographer and photojournalist. I was recently awarded a RAAC grant to continue and eventually exhibit a project I’ve been working for the last year. The aim of the project is to document “Who is Rappahannock County?” Through interviews, portraits, and some landscape photography I’m exploring the historical legacies and economic trends that define both [the] county’s identity and that of its residents.

While the project is well on its way, I’m still in search of more subjects for interviews and portraits. I’m particularly interested in people whose family have been in the county for multiple generations and community groups/initiatives (churches, high school sports programs, local businesses, etc.). While I don’t live in the county myself, I’ll be here until the 24th of September and will be returning in early December, and again in March. If you would be interested in participating in this project, or know someone that would, please feel free to contact me directly via email. Thank you! And I look forward to talking to some of you more.

Phone 202-361-4880 or email williamsands@fracturesphoto.com.

Wil Sands

Washington, D.C. and Spain