On the way to Chardonnay

Photos by Larry Bud Meyer

Gadino Cellars assembled an enthusiastic volunteer crew early Saturday morning to pick this year’s Chardonnay grapes. The crew got instructions from Bill Gadino (at 7:30 a.m.!) before fanning out into the vines. The harvest delivered 3,750 pounds to the vineyard’s crush pad.

The crew was thanked for their labors with a chicken lasagna lunch under the tent. Bill and Aleta Gadino predict the 2017 Chardonnay will be a fine vintage. Other grapes — the deep purple petit Verdot — still hang on the vines awaiting their turn to be harvested.