Went Bonkers

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who played a part in this year’s “Bonkers Night” at Camp Fantastic. Once again, it was a huge success!

The committee — Sandra Jenkins, Marie Davis, Jan Makela, Jim Blubaugh — were invaluable in planning this event. The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office was there with snow cone and cotton candy machines and kept the snow cones and cotton candy coming all evening.

Music was provided by Blues Fuse. The many restaurants, individuals, and civic clubs who made donations include: Rappahannock Lions’ Club, Griffin Tavern, The Country Café, Melting Pot, Muskrat Haven, KFC, Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, Doris and John Fowler, Robert and Rose Shaffer, Ron Makela, Washington Baptist Church, Sojourners for Christ Sunday Class of Washington Baptist Church, The Inn at Little Washington, Persimmon Springs Florist, Carol Hackley, Dorothy Hackley, Michelle Woodard, Janet Dunn, Amissville United Methodist Adult Sunday School Class, Amissville United Methodist Church, and Rappahannock Mini Storage.

We sincerely appreciate all the donations and many volunteers, too numerous to mention, that volunteer their time to make this event possible. We feel very fortunate to be able to participate in Camp Fantastic each year.

Bev Atkins

Linda Baldwin

Co-coordinators, Camp Fantastic