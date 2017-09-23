Hallowed high ground

Photo by Wayne Baldwin

Descendants of families forced from the mountains to allow for the 1935 creation of Shenandoah National Park made their way to Bolen Cemetery for their annual clean-up and picnic. A dozen strong four-wheeled their way to the lofty burial plots in SUV’s and 4x4s. Despite being extremely remote, the family cemetery is very well maintained and has long been a favorite rest stop for day hikers tackling Little Devils Stairs.

Pictured here, left to right, are Mike Beahm, Jim Bolen, Sherri Bolen Lapp, Derick Gaunt, Michael Lapp, Jacob Gaunt (in red), Clay and Carol Gaunt, Mason Gaunt, Florine Baldwin and Brook Bolen.