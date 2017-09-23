Northam stumps in Sperryville

Photo by Ray Boc

Dr. Ralph Northam, Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, made a campaign stop in Sperryville last Saturday. Andrew Haley and Lila Helms hosted a fundraiser for the gubernatorial hopeful at Haley Fine Art on Main Street, which attracted about 75 area residents. A new Quinnipiac University poll gives Northam a 10-point lead over Republican opponent Ed Gillespie ahead of the Nov. 7 election. Other recent polls, including one from Mason-Dixon Polling, find the race to be much tighter, if not a dead heat.