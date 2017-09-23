The spider’s thread

Certain subject matter is better captured in black and white, especially when it’s a spider’s magnificent work of art, dripping beads of dew, as the sun rises in the background. “I was on my way to work in Warrenton and stopped for a moment to take this,” says Castleton resident Kathy McNitt. “I was late for work, but it was worth it.”
