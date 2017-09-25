Rappahannock County Public Schools Superintendent Shannon Grimsley has announced the selection of Holly Jenkins as the school system’s first-ever Public Relations and Digital Communications Officer.

“I would like to thank the committee, John McCaslin, Larry Grove, Rachel Bynum, Bill Dietel, Lynnie Genho and Claire Snelson for their input in the process and for helping guide the decision for this crucial position,” Grimsley stated.

The role was created to further enhance communications between the school system, parents, media, and community.

Jenkins, a longtime county resident, has big plans to help promote the school system.

“I am excited and honored to serve the school system and the community that I have grown up in,” she said. “Having graduated from RCHS, I have experienced how special this school system truly is from the perspective of a student, a parent, and an employee. I am eager to share all of the exciting things our staff and students are accomplishing.”

A University of Virginia graduate, Jenkins has worked in both the advertising and fitness industries. In addition to the new PR role, Jenkins also serves as a wellness integration specialist for the Commit to Be Fit program at RCPS.

“Holly’s proven ability to lead a successful marketing campaign was very evident to the interview panel committee as demonstrated through her community outreach success with the Commit to Be Fit program,” said Grimsley. “Her already rooted involvement in the school system, paired with her frequent communication products and social media presence for Commit to Be Fit, made her an ideal choice for this position.”

Grimsley added, “Commit to Be Fit has been one of the most successful public relations campaigns ever attempted by the school division and has been paramount in tying the school system to the community in a new and exciting way. Holly’s community outreach and skilled management of communications has been quintessential in that process, and the school system would be remiss if we did not tap into this type of local talent.”

The Rappahannock News salutes the school system for creating the new position, particularly for when timely and accurate news dissemination needs arise.

Holly Jenkins can be reached by email at hjenkins@rappahannockschools.us.