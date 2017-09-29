Your new best friend: Jet, who’s ready to depart

Courtesy image

Jet here. Just landed. Job now is lookin’ for my new home. I like to think of myself as a little mopster, hair goin’ here, hair goin’ there. The RAWL folks call me ‘eight pounds of adorable.’

I think I’d do best in an adult home — that is, no kids — as I consider myself king of my domain and kids tend to hog the attention. I’m a terrier mix, fine with other dogs, but cats scare me, believe it or not. If you fit the bill come on down.

This past week, four of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.