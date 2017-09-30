Rappahannock not welcoming

Sorry to hear this about the Visitor Center [“Visitors Center head abruptly submits resignation; Tourist office space cut by ‘more than half’,” Sept 21].

I love Rappahannock Co. — and it’s the birthplace of both my parents, but you are not very friendly to those of us who don’t live there. It’s very difficult to find a good, reasonable priced restaurant for [a] meal or some place to grab a burger. Not everyone enjoys or can afford gourmet food at exorbitant prices. And Lord help you if you need to use a restroom.

Linda Carol

Manassas