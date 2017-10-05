Thank you, supervisors

I want to express my appreciation to the board of supervisors. Over the past year, I have worked closely with a group of residents, as well as with school district and county officials and staff from VDOT and the Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission, in a collaborative effort to build a multi-use recreational path in Rappahannock County.

The result of this effort is a plan for the Schools Connector Trail, a 1.2-mile path connecting the elementary and high schools. This is an exciting project that will greatly benefit many in our county. When funded and built, it will not only provide a safer way for school children to walk or bike to and from the Rappahannock public schools, it will allow everyone to exercise, socialize, and enjoy the outdoors. It is a great opportunity for Rappahannock residents to enjoy the types of recreational activities that counties all around us already have.

The best part about the project is that, through the VDOT Transportation Alternatives Program, funding is available to cover up to 80 percent of the construction costs, and local foundations and individuals are stepping up to cover the rest. Monday night, the supervisors approved a resolution that allows the county to apply for this funding. This decision is an important step in moving the project forward, and shows a clear commitment by our county leaders to provide services that enhance the lives of our residents.

I have enjoyed working together with county officials, the schools, and our citizens — now my friends — on this worthy project. And I respect that some people are anxious about taking on a project of this scope. I believe that as we come together and build a place where we can enjoy our county and each other, while getting healthy and fit, we will also be strengthening our entire Rappahannock community.

The board of supervisors, and all of the county staff involved, deserve to be commended for supporting this project.

Jane Whitfield

RappTrails founder and co-leader

Amissville