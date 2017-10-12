Bagpipes for a soldier and friend

Photo by Heidi Maeyer

An “honorable and beautiful service for this soldier, planner, farmer,” observed close friend and neighbor Heidi Maeyer, who with numerous other mourners attended Sunday’s funeral for Richard “Dick” McNear at his family’s beloved Greenwood farm in Gid Brown Hollow. An active participant in the Rappahannock community, McNear has left behind a legacy of success both in his personal and professional life.